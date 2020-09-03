Tennessee Department of Education to report COVID-19 cases in schools and districts statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced Thursday plans to report COVID-19 cases in schools across the state.
Beginning next week when the state’s final two districts start the new school year, TDOE will launch a dashboard on the department’s website reporting cases by district and school.
“Parents and community members are working to make informed decisions, and we have determined the best path that balances informed decision making with our obligation to student privacy,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We believe this resource will not only help parents but will inform how COVID-19 is affecting student attendance, chronic absenteeism and overall student attainment.”
To ensure privacy of student information, schools with fewer than 50 students will not appear in the dashboard, and schools with less than five cases among students and staff will be listed without a specific number of cases.
At the district level, the dashboard will show district-reported information for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and how the schools within the district are operating (in-person, remote or hybrid).
At the school level, the dashboard will show district-reported information for the number of new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff and whether the school is changing to a different instructional model (in-person, remote or hybrid).
The DOE will work with districts on their reporting, encouraging them to update the information weekly.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.