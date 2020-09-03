Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.
John R. McCree, 27, pleaded guilty in January 2019.
He admitted that he used a mobile phone to take sexually explicit images and videos of a female child at an apartment in Sikeston in May 2019.
After his 20-year sentence, McCree was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the Government.
