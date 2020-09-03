S7HD reports 1 new death, 11 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting one new death as a result of COVID-19 in the region, from Alexander County. There are now 24 deaths.
Southern Seven is also confirming 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Three cases are from Alexander County, four cases are from Massac County, one is from Pope County, two are from Pulaski County, and one more is from Union County.
There are 19 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
668 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.