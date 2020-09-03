Same day COVID-19 testing offered in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, EBO MD will offer rapid COVID-19 testing with 24-hour results.
The test detects active coronavirus infections and identifies antibody exposure to the virus, with or without symptoms.
The test is available for $175 to EBO MD member patients and nonmembers alike and is not billable to insurance.
Ninety-five percent of results are reported within 24 hours with the remaining results reported within 48 hours.
Tests will be performed at the Cape Girardeau location only.
