Rural Health, Inc. in Anna awarded $200K grant to combat opioid crisis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $200,000 grant to Rural Health, Inc. in Anna, Illinois.
According to U.S. Representative Mike Bost, the funding will be used to combat the opioid epidemic in southern Illinois.
“Since 2017, more than 2,000 Illinoisans die every year as a result of opioid abuse,” said Bost. “We must do all that we can to reduce the likelihood that more families feel the pain of losing a loved one due to opioid addiction. This grant will provide Rural Health Inc. with critical resources to fight this epidemic, save lives, and restore hope.”
The funding was awarded through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
The federal initiative is a multi-year program aimed at reducing opioid related deaths and addiction in rural communities at the highest risk for SUD, substance use disorder.
