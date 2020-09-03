Police stress safety first with school zone patrols

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - With schools starting throughout the Heartland, educators, bus drivers, parents and police are urging drivers to slow down in school zones.
In order to bring attention to the importance of slowing down in school zones, Benton Police in Kentucky conducted morning and afternoon patrols on U.S. 641 in front of South Marshall Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 3.
In a day and a half, Benton Police Sgt. Treadway made 13 traffic stops. One of the drivers stopped was reportedly entering into school zone at 82 mph. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.
Police say that a majority of drivers are not traveling at that high rate of speed, but still to fast.
Police hope the school zone traffic stops will serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down and to pay attention to speed limit signs, school zone signs with yellow flashing lights and construction zones.
Drivers are also being asked to tell others to slow down and that police will be in the school zones.
