Perry Park Center offers academic WiFi lounge to students learning virtually
Perry Park Center provides safe learning space for students (Source: KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner | September 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 7:38 PM

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - With all of the online learning happening in the Heartland, the Perry Park Center in Perryville is providing a safe space for students to do their virtual schoolwork.

The new academic lounge is open every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.. to 3 p.m. this month.

Students of all ages are welcome, but those under 14 will need adult supervision.

”Perry County is a very rural community and there are swatches of our county that have no reliable high speed internet service and that’s a real issue. While the schools are doing great things with providing that online learning, if the kids can’t get online in the first place, then that’s kind of a roadblock there for them.”

The lounge is free for members and costs two dollars for guests and only 8 people can be in the lounge at a time to allow for social distancing.

The recreation supervisor says she’s expecting a large turnout since Perry County public schools will temporarily move students to remote learning starting next week.

