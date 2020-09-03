Paducah man arrested on sexual abuse charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Troopers arrested Kenneth K. Lyons, Jr., 30 of Paducah, Kentucky at the McCracken County Courthouse for sexual assault.
Troopers spend a month investigating allegations that Lyons had sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 12.
The investigation included a search warrant on Lyons’ Facebook account.
Lyons turned himself in to Troopers Tuesday.
After his arrest, Troopers executed a search warrant on Lyons’ residence.
Lyons was charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree, two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, one count of solicitation of prostitution, and one count of tampering with a witness.
Lyons was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation of Kenneth Lyons is asked to contact Trooper West at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.
