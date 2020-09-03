New Dept. of Labor job report shows slow recovery in labor market; Cape Girardeau chamber president responds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The labor market continues to heal after a blow from the coronavirus.
Officials at the labor department say weekly jobless claims are at the lowest level since the pandemic began. They say 881,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a number better than expected by many economic experts.
Cape Girardeau Chamber President John Mehner said he believes he knows why.
“In a lot of sectors people are starting to go back to work,” he said.
Mehner said he’s noticed a slight decrease in unemployment rates in the area.
“We were as high as 9.6 or 9.7 percent in cape county and in similar surrounding counties and right now we’re at 6.2 for Cape County, actually below 5 percent for Perry county,” he said.
As the Labor market shows slow signs of improvement, Mehner said some industries are still seeking more employees.
“We certainly have some that still are still suffering especially in the hospitality industry and those who are around meeting and things that we’re not doing,” he said.
Community Partnership Work-Ready coordinator James Boyer said it’s because of the unemployment benefits and COVID-19.
“We have noticed a little bit of a decrease for people coming in for job employment services,” he said.
And Boyer said right now a lot of employers are reaching out to them to fill positions. He said they just need the client to help.
“We have multiple services here to help people get more training, we recently acquired a skill up grant which allow us to pay for people who are on food stamps to go to training,” he said.
You can click here for more information on how to get help finding employment in the area.
