1,360 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,360 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 3, including 25 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 60s from Alexander County.
IDPH is reporting a total of 240,003 cases of COVID-19, including 8,115 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,620 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 4,160,668 tests for the virus were performed in the state.
According to IDPH, they are experiencing a slowdown in data processing within their systems, which has affected the reporting of tests this week due to the large volume of testing occurring in the state.
While the slowdown has delayed the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, the health department said this has not affected the reporting of positive or negative results to people in any way.
