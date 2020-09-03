Inside Central Middle School virtual classrooms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As some students learn from their homes, teachers work to make sure everything runs smoothly on the other side of the computer screen.
“Good morning, good morning to those of you that are just now joining,” said Central Middle School 5th Grade Virtual English Teacher, Sharee Smithey, as she welcomed her students to class.
“It’s been a huge adjustment,” said Amanda Zweigart, Central Middle School 5th Grade Virtual Math Teacher.
“It has been interesting. We have had some hiccups and lots of positives,” said Smithey.
Both teachers only see their students on a screen this semester, through Cape Girardeau School District’s Tigers @ Home program designed to give families the option to keep kids home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s sad, ’cause I’m used to having all the desks and the kids in here. Ya know, kids from 7:30 till 3:45 all day long. It’s kind of quiet and lonely in here. So, it’s very different,” said Zweigart.
“There’s a different type of a connection, but it’s just as strong as it would be if they were face to face,” said Smithey.
According to the teachers, internet issues cause the most trouble as everyone adjust to this new way of learning.
“All I think we can really ask for is patience and understanding. We’re all learning, us teachers as well. So, it’s a new learning curve on both sides,” said Zweigart.
They suggest students stay consistent with their school routine and find a clean space without distractions to learn.
“We are here to help them no matter what, but the kids are picking up on it great. They’re doing a great job,” said Smithey.
Both teachers hold online office hours for students if they need extra help. They also record their lessons for the kids to go back and watch on their own time and at their own pace.
