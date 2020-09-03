Tennessee has 16K active COVID-19 cases after Dept. of Health changes timeframe used to calculate recoveries

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s active COVID-19 case count decreased by more than half Thursday as the state Department of Health changed how it counts inactive or recovered cases.
TDH says inactive or recovered cases now include people who are 14 days or more beyond the onset of their symptoms. Previously, the department considered a case recovered after a 21-day period.
The change in data analysis cut the state’s active cases from 35,359 Wednesday to 16,163 Thursday.
TDH reported 1,715 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday with 18 more deaths.
The department says there are now 159,546 total cases with 153,898 confirmed and 3,933 probable. The death toll has hit 1,815 in the Volunteer State.
Shelby County COVID-19 cases saw a double-digit increase Thursday. The Shelby County Health Department is hoping to continue with the downward trend of case reports.
After 86 new cases were reported Thursday, the county’s total case county has reached 27,865 with two additional deaths reported.
Shelby County has seen 387 deaths and 24,993 recoveries.
The city/county task force says minorities continue to account for a large majority of COVID-19 cases, deaths and pediatric cases across the county.
The health department is looking at upcoming sports events, reopened schools and the Labor Day holiday to see if the transmission of the virus increases. It could also be an indication that the health directives put in place are actually working. But the county won’t see results until about two weeks from this weekend.
