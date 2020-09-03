Graves County Health Department announces 4 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced for more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total number of cases to 658.
“Please be cautious this weekend for your sake as well as others.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“It looks as though our end of the state is an experiment where most schools here are back in session. Other parts of the state it is very random. So, let’s do our best to keep the doors open.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
