Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 816 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.7 percent.
A total of 49,991 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 966 deaths and 10,463 recoveries.
Currently, 894,808 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
