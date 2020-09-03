Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 death, 9 new COVID-19 cases

By Amber Ruch | September 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 1:52 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19, including 1 additional death, on Thursday, September 3.

They say a woman in her 90s from a long-term care facility in Williamson County, whose diagnosis was announced a few weeks ago, passed away of COVID-19 related illness.

The newly reported cases of the virus are being isolated. They include:

Franklin County

  • Females - one in their 20s
  • Males - two in their 50s

Williamson County

  • Females - one in their 40s and one in their 60s
  • Males - one teenager, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

As of Thursday, there was a total of 998 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 15 deaths and 564 recoveries. In Franklin County, there was a total of 354 cases, including 1 death and 239 recoveries.

