Frankfort CUSD #168 to return to hybrid in-person learning

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Frankfort CUSD #168 schools will be returning to hybrid in-person learning on Sept. 14.
The district started the year in August with a full remote learning schedule.
Students will have the option to continue learning online, or they can participate in the hybrid learning plan.
The schedule is listed below:
Denning Elementary School (Grade K-2)
- Monday – Thursday: In person – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
- Friday: Regular All-Remote for All
Frankfort Intermediate School (Grades 3-6) and Central Junior High School (Grades 7-8)
- Monday – Thursday: In-person – 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
- Friday: Regular All-Remote for All
Frankfort Community High School (Grades 9-12)
- In-person A/B Days: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
- Regular Remote Participation on days when not in-person (M/W or T/Th.)
- Friday: Regular All-Remote for All
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.