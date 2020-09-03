Frankfort CUSD #168 to return to hybrid in-person learning

(Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | September 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated September 3 at 9:00 PM

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Frankfort CUSD #168 schools will be returning to hybrid in-person learning on Sept. 14.

The district started the year in August with a full remote learning schedule.

Students will have the option to continue learning online, or they can participate in the hybrid learning plan.

The schedule is listed below:

Denning Elementary School (Grade K-2)

  • Monday – Thursday: In person – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
  • Friday: Regular All-Remote for All

Frankfort Intermediate School (Grades 3-6) and Central Junior High School (Grades 7-8)

  • Monday – Thursday: In-person – 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
  • Friday: Regular All-Remote for All

Frankfort Community High School (Grades 9-12)

  • In-person A/B Days: Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with Remote Time/Office Hours after 1 p.m.
  • Regular Remote Participation on days when not in-person (M/W or T/Th.)
  • Friday: Regular All-Remote for All

