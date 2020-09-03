Fog and Rain To Start The Day

Cloudy skies and light to moderate rain will continue over the Heartland this morning. There will be isolated patchy to dense fog again especially in our north and western counties where some rain has moved out of. Lots of moisture in the air will make it feel sticky with temperatures in the 70s. Today, there will be some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. This may help some of our northern counties warm up more. However, isolated rain/storms will still be possible ahead of a cold front. The front itself will move through tonight into Friday with a small chance of some precipitation along it. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.