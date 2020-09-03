First Alert Thursday Outlook

After days of rain and thunderstorms, we’re finally starting to dry out today….and will get even more dry by the weekend. Still a lot of low-level moisture around today, so it will still be a bit warm and humid and we could see an isolated shower or storm develop this afternoon. Overnight, however, a strong cold front will sweep through and clean things out, as much drier (lower dew point) air will blow in from the north. Friday and the weekend are looking quite pleasant, with lots of sun and ‘touch of early fall’ conditions.
Low confidence, however, with the pattern for next week as our longer-term models are showing significant disagreement. The latest thinking is that an upper trough or upper low will be moving through from west to east about mid-week….with showers and thunderstorms possible about Tuesday thru Thursday or so….followed by more cool weather the following weekend. This forecast will likely be tweaked, however, as we go through time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.