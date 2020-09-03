First Alert Thursday Outlook

After days of rain and thunderstorms, we’re finally starting to dry out today….and will get even more dry by the weekend. Still a lot of low-level moisture around today, so it will still be a bit warm and humid and we could see an isolated shower or storm develop this afternoon. Overnight, however, a strong cold front will sweep through and clean things out, as much drier (lower dew point) air will blow in from the north. Friday and the weekend are looking quite pleasant, with lots of sun and ‘touch of early fall’ conditions.