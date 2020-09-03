First Alert: Rainy, foggy, muggy morning

(KFVS) - It’s a muggy, rainy morning for much of the Heartland. Wake-up temps are in the 70s.
Isolated patchy dense fog could be an issue for drivers in our northern and western counties this morning where rain has moved out.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.
Some areas could see some sunshine, but isolated rain and storms are possible ahead of a cold front.
The cold front will move into the Heartland tonight into Friday with a slight chance of rain.
The rest of Friday and into the Labor Day Weekend will be cooler and sunny.
Unusually cool temperatures stick around next with more chances for rain and storms.
