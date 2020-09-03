Egyptian Health Department reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified six Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three are in Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and one is in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 175 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 133 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 67 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
