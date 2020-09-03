A cold front will move through the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area tonight and this will bring cooler and drier air to the Heartland as we head into our weekend. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. There could be an isolated storm along the front but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall until our front passes. Then temperatures will drop quicker after midnight.
Skies will begin to clear out during the early morning hours. This will allow for a wide range of temperatures tomorrow morning. For your Friday we will see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Sunny skies will continue through the weekend with high temperatures slowly warning back into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
We will see drier air and this will allow for cool evening temperatures and pleasant afternoon temperatures throughout the Labor Day Weekend. Another front will move through the area next week. Models are now disagreeing on how chilly we will get in the Heartland but temperatures do look to be below average.
