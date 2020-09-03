A cold front will move through the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front will move through the area tonight and this will bring cooler and drier air to the Heartland as we head into our weekend. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with warm temperatures. There could be an isolated storm along the front but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall until our front passes. Then temperatures will drop quicker after midnight.