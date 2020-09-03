Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumes after mechanical issue

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry was temporarily closed on Thursday morning, September 3, due to a mechanical issue.
The service was halted around 7:45 a.m. and resumed around 8:50 a.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a water pump went out on the engine and had to be replaced.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.
KYTC reports the ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River on average day every day.
