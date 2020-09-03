Cape Girardeau Public Schools release guidelines for Tigers football

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The school district released guidelines for Tigers football.
Before attending the game on Friday, they ask:
Tickets
- All spectators will have to have a ticket to enter the game
- Tickets must be purchased online before the game. You can click here to buy tickets and click here for instructions.
- No tickets will be sold at the game
Masks & social distancing
- Spectators will be expected to wear masks to enter the stadium
- Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible
- Tape will be used on bleachers to create pods for families to sit in
Livestream
- Football games at all levels will be livestreamed. You can click here to watch.
Parking
- Park in the South Student lot. Spectators will have to walk around Kinder Hall to enter the stadium
- There will be no entering the building through Tiger Alley
Concessions
- Packaged concessions will be available
- Wear a mask in line and at the window of the concession stand
Visitor seating
- Visitors must remain on the visitor seating area side
- Restrooms and concessions will be available in that area
According to the school district, these guidelines are in addition to and in accordance with the Cape County Health Department and MSHSAA guidelines. They can be amended or changed as needed.
