What you need to know Sept. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 2.
Patchy dense fog and misty rain could impact your morning commute.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon.
A few of these storms could be strong. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threat.
Flash flooding could be a concern for areas that received heavy rain yesterday.
It will be mild but muggy, with highs in the lower 80s.
Rain chances come to an end on Thursday as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
We look to dry out and cool off for the Labor Day Weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows down in the 50s.
There is a slight chance for showers returning on Labor Day.
- Paducah Police are searching for a man after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.
- A Sikeston man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dismissed is now back behind bars.
- Southern Illinois University saw another decline in enrollment this semester, but school officials suggest the trend is starting to change.
- Barkley Regional Airport was awarded $16,313,391 to build a new airport terminal.
- A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras.
- A Washington, D.C. committee released a report recommending the renaming, removal or contextualizing of various public schools, residential buildings and campuses, public spaces and government buildings in the district.
- Apple and Google are trying to get more U.S. states to adopt their phone-based approach for tracing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus by building more of the necessary technology directly into phone software.
- A handful of the dozens of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle — looking for the needed proof that they really work.
- More than five pounds of marijuana, along with approximately $78,182.97, was seized from a Jackson, Mo. home.
- Walmart is launching a new membership service that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.
- Several iconic landmarks in Memphis were hit by graffiti, including the former home of Elvis Presley.
- Some wild bears in California are getting a little too comfy with humans, and people are getting a little too daring in their presence.
