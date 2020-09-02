TDH reports 1,502 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,502 new COVID-19 cases statewide with an increase of 16 deaths.
The department says there are now 157,831 total cases with 153,898 confirmed and 3,933 probable. The death toll has hit 1,797 with more than 7,000 hospitalizations in the Volunteer State.
According to TDH, 120,675 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported a double-digit case increase with the addition of one virus-related death Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases are up by 82 in Shelby County. There has been a total of 27,779 coronavirus cases identified since the first case was reported about six months ago.
The county’s death toll is now at 385 with more than 24,700 residents recovered.
