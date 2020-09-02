TBI welcomes agency’s first electronic storage detection K-9

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new tool to fight against crime across the state.
His name is Zeus, and he’s a 2-year-old, yellow Labrador Retriever with a special talent.
He can sniff out electronic storage devices such as hard drives, flash drives, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick – ones that could hold vital evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.
Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9s can be critical to investigations as these devices can easily be overlooked by human eyes, especially when hidden in wall cracks, clothing or ceiling tiles, or when tossed into boxes, dirty laundry, or the trash.
“Zeus will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” TBI Director David Rausch explained. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations, and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”
Zeus was raised by Paws with a Cause and was on his way to be an assistant dog for people with disabilities or PTSD. When the pandemic hit, the demand for assistant dogs decreased, and Zeus was put on a new career path as an ESD K-9.
Federal funds allocated to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Tennessee were used to purchase Zeus and pay for his initial training and some equipment. The TBI will fund the cost of Zeus’ ongoing care.
He is the first ESD K-9 for the TBI and the second in the state. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their ESD K-9, Remi, in 2018.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.