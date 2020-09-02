Student groups receive grant funding for promoting participation in 2020 Census

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois school groups received grant funding for promoting and encouraging participation in the 24th census.
As part of the Illinois Count Me In 2020 program, seven student groups worked to distribute, promote and display census material throughout their communities. Materials included: posters, yard signs, pamphlets, banners and social media campaigns.
Groups that participated include:
- Gallatin County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America
- Hardin County FFA
- Pope County FFA
- Massac County 4-H
- Alexander County FFA
- Pulaski County FFA
- Johnson County Student Council
Each student group was awarded a $750 grant through the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.
“The 2020 Census plays a critical role in how funding is allocated to our communities, making participation critical for southern Illinois. The data collected for the 2020 Census will impact our region both financially and help ensure that we are properly represented for years to come,” State Senator Dale Fowler said. “These student groups went above and beyond to ensure that the public was aware of its importance and their efforts deserve to be acknowledged.”
Fowler presented the checks to each group on September 2.
The census is mandated by the United States Constitution and is a count of the U.S. population that takes place every 10 years. You can click here to fill it out, or fill out and return the mailed materials.
The deadline for the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.
