Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, September 2.
The total number of cases for the region was at 827 with 649 total recoveries. There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
The newly reported positive cases include:
- Alexander County - one female in her 20s
- Hardin County - one male in his 40s
- Johnson County - one male in his 40s
- Pulaski County - one female under 5, one female in her 20s, one female in her 30s and one female in her 40s
- Union County - one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s and one female in her 60s
A breakdown of the cases include:
