SoutheastHEALTH honored for marketing excellence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Twelve SoutheastHEALTH marketing projects received statewide recognition from the Show Me Excellence Awards presented annually by the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.
The awards recognize high achievement and quality in advertising, marketing and public relations projects produced by hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the state.
Southeast won first place for three marketing efforts:
- Partnership with Universal Health Services to bring behavioral health care to the region
- The annual SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Gala invitation with a “Carnival Rio de Janeiro” theme
- Southeast Cancer Center Celebration of Life event honoring cancer survivors and their families.
Second place honors went to a Sleep Apnea Seminar direct mail; the 2020 SoutheastHEALTH photo calendar, “Back in the Game of Life” radio ad and a web-based initiative to increase seminar attendance rates.
Third place recognition went to “Healthier Look Magazine – The Heart Edition,” a feature story profiling heart patient Sheila LeGrand, a HealthPoint Fitness fall mailer, the SEMO Redhawks athletics partnership and a Patient Experience Extravaganza.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.