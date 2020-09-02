Roads closed in Ky. due to high water

Drivers are urged to turn around and find a safer route if they encounter water over a roadway. (Source: KEYC (File Photo)/KEYC)
By Marsha Heller | September 2, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 10:20 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following roads are closed in western Kentucky due to high water:

Carlisle County

  • KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 mile marker- signs posted.
  • KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker- signs posted.

Fulton County

  • KY 94 is CLOSED southwest of Hickman between the 3 and 10 mile marker in the Dip Area between the KY 311 and the KY 1099 Hickman Bypass- signs posted.

Hickman County

  • KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell area- signs posted.

Drivers are urged to turn around and travel another way if they come across water over a roadway.

