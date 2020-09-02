Police share new suspect information in murder investigation of 1-year-old Canton boy (surveillance video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police and the FBI are working to gather new leads in the July shooting investigation that left a 1-year-old boy dead and his twin brother injured.
Investigators announced on Wednesday that new information gathered by detectives indicates that one of more of the three suspects involved could be from the Chicago, Ill. area.
The three suspects were captured on surveillance video before the shooting outside of a Clarendon Avenue SW home, which was re-released by the Canton Police Department.
One-year-old Ace Lucas was killed while he was sleeping by the gunfire that was shot into his home.
His twin brother was also shot, but suffered only injuries to his leg.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the murder investigation can call Canton police detectives at 330-489-3144.
