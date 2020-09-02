1 person injured in SEMI crash in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On September 2, 2020 at approximately 4:47 p.m., the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 900 block of Browns Grove Rd. involving an overturned semi-truck and trailer.
The semi truck was hauling lumber at the time of the accident.
The driver, Eric David, 39 of Murray, stated that as he steered his vehicle to the right to make room for oncoming traffic the passenger side tires of his trailer left the roadway causing the truck and trailer to overturn in a curve.
David was able to remove himself from the truck prior to emergency personnel arriving.
He was later treated at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital ER for minor injuries.
The accident investigation is being conducted by the Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office.
They were assisted at the scene by Calloway Co. Fire-Rescue, Murray-Calloway Co. EMS, Calloway Co. Emergency Management, State Highway Department, & West KY Rural Electric.
