Perryville community reacts to virtual school transition

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County School District has made the decision to move all learning online for two weeks.
It’s causing stress for parents and even administrators.
“I’m just as disappointed, I’m just as hurt and I’m just as angry as the parents in our community... but what would you have me do?” asked Perry County Superintendent Andy Comstock.
He said moving school online is the last thing he wanted.
“I want to start school every day, have kids here every day and have this opportunity for kids to do what they need to do,” Comstock said.
He had no choice after learning the Perry County Health Department is struggling to keep up with new COVID cases and contact tracing.
“I would rather act than react. I’d much rather keep people safe than keep school in session and watch my children get sick,” Comstock said.
Some parents in the community worry about the change impacting their children’s education.
“For him virtual learning just doesn’t work, he doesn’t sit well at a computer and I just don’t see how he can make any gains over the internet, over a computer,” Kristi Stell said.
Kristi Stell has a son with special needs and said the decision is a big setback for her family.
“Our teachers are amazing, it’s not something I ever wanted to do cause I don’t think I’m as skilled as they are,” Stell said.
Dakota Bishop said she feels overwhelmed keeping her daughter at home every day since both she and her husband work full-time jobs.
“She was very excited when they first opened up, that’s all she talked about. Now she’s been very angry at me that she has to stay home, so it’s kind of difficult,” Bishop said.
“Sometimes you gotta go slow to go fast, you gotta get through this part so you’re not continuing to do this for a long period of time,” Comstock said.
Comstock said the shutdown is temporary and school administrators will give updates September 10th concerning plans for the following week.
