Overturned SEMI blocking southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. in Graves Co.
By Amber Ruch | September 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 12:48 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned SEMI is blocking the southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway at the 15 mile marker.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, one lane was open. However, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports personnel on site anticipate about a 45-minute closure of the southbound lanes for recovery efforts.

Southbound drivers at Mayfield should consider a self-detour via U.S. 45 South from I-69 Exit 21 to Wingo to avoid the crash site.

The estimate duration is two hours.

