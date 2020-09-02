24 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 24 more COVID-19 cases on September 2.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one under ten, two teens, three in their twenties, three in their thirties, one in her forties, two in their fifties, and one in her seventies
- Male – one under ten, four teens, two in their twenties, two in their thirties, one in his forties and one in his fifties
They are being placed in isolation.
One-hundred twenty active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 987 confirmed cases in the county, including 23 related deaths.
Six individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 844 individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.