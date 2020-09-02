More Showers and storms possible. Flash Flood Watch tonight for our southern counties.

Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We continue to track scattered showers and storms across parts of the Heartland. There is a slight chance we could see some strong gusty winds in a few storms but widespread severe weather is not expected. Very heavy rain will be possible with the storms and because of that a flash flood watch has been issued for the southern half of the Heartland.Temperatures are mild but muggy. Readings this evening will fall into the lower 70s. There may be some patchy fog as well.