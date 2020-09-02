More Showers and storms possible. Flash Flood Watch tonight for our southern counties.

Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We continue to track scattered showers and storms across parts of the Heartland. There is a slight chance we could see some strong gusty winds in a few storms but widespread severe weather is not expected. Very heavy rain will be possible with the storms and because of that a flash flood watch has been issued for the southern half of the Heartland.Temperatures are mild but muggy. Readings this evening will fall into the lower 70s. There may be some patchy fog as well.
Scattered storms will move through the area this evening through midnight. After midnight most of the activity will exit the Heartland. We will be left with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will remain mostly cloud and as a front moves into the area, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop, especially across our southern counties. Drier air will begin to filter into the area Thursday evening.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s with the heat index above 90 degrees in many areas.
The Labor Day Weekend is looking great.. We will see drier air and this will allow for cool evening temperatures and pleasant afternoon temperatures. Another front will move through the area next week. Models are now disagreeing on how chilly we will get in the Heartland but temperatures do look to be below average.
