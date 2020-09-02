5 more COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

By Jessica Ladd | September 2, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 4:18 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, under the age of 12, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 50s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 172 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 132 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 65 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

