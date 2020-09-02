Isolated Fog and Cloudy Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be isolated this morning in our northern counties with temperatures in the 70s. More cloud covering the Heartland this morning with an isolated shower or a few sprinkles possible. Today, we will be watching scattered storms again by the afternoon. There may be an isolated severe storm with the main impacts being damaging winds and heavy rain. Areas that saw lots of heavy rain yesterday may have to be monitored for flooding potential as more rain will move in today and tonight. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with humid conditions outside.