Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The Illinois Department for Public Health reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths on Tuesday.
A total of 236,515 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 8,064 deaths.
The positivity rate in Illinois remains below 5 percent at 4.3.
Currently, 4,087,122 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
