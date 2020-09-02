Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 807 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear is concerned with the new number of cases. He said 150 of those cases are Kentuckians 18 and under.
The positivity rate remains below 5 percent at 4.40.
A total of 49,185 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 948 deaths and 10,417 recoveries.
Currently, 887,547 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
