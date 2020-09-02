Gallons of hand cleanser donated to Franklin Co., Ill. first responders

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders in Franklin County, Illinois will be stocked up with hand sanitizing products, at least for a bit.
They just received several gallons of hand cleanser from Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA), the donations will be distributed throughout the county to help protect first responders, critical infrastructure, healthcare workers and long term care centers.
In a Facebook post, FCEMA went on to thank Tito’s and others who have donated and assisted them during the COVID-19 response.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.