Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 39 new cases of COVID-19

(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the region on Wednesday, September 2.
The newly reported death is a woman in her 90s from a long-term care facility in Williamson County, whose diagnosis was announced a few weeks ago.
The health department said the positive cases are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager and one in their 50s
- Males - one in their 50s and one in their 80s
Williamson County
- Females - two teenagers, seven in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, three in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 90s
- Males - one toddler, one child under 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 50s, four in their 70s and one in their 80s
As of Wednesday, the total number of cases include 994 in Williamson County, including 14 deaths and 482 recoveries. In Franklin County, the total number of cases are 351, including one death and 210 recoveries.
