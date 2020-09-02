First Alert: Foggy morning, afternoon showers and storms

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog and misty rain could impact your morning commute.
Scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon.
A few of these storms could be strong. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the main threat.
Flash flooding could be a concern for areas that received heavy rain yesterday.
It will be mild but muggy, with highs in the lower 80s.
Rain chances come to an end on Thursday as a cold front moves into the Heartland.
We look to dry out and cool off for the Labor Day Weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows down in the 50s.
There is a slight chance for showers returning on Labor Day.
