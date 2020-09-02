Emergency crews respond to crash on I-57 near Benton, Ill. exit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are asked to use an alternate route due to an early morning crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA), a crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. at the 68 mile marker in the southbound lanes.
This is south of Benton.
Traffic is being diverted at the Benton exit, mile marker 71, to allow crews to to clear the crash site.
There is not an estimated time for when the lanes of traffic on I-57 southbound will reopen.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.