Cape Girardeau Co. Chamber of Commerce responds to CDC moratorium on residential evictions

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced a nationwide moratorium on residential evictions through the end of the year.
The purpose was to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s important to understand that this program does not exonerate people from paying rent,” said John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.
He said, currently across Cape Girardeau County, he hasn’t seen an issue with tenants not paying rent.
“Right now, it doesn’t seem to be a big issue. But also we’re through the PPE, guidelines and other programs so it remains to be seen what will happen,” he said.
To be eligible to not be evicted, the CDC said a person must have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing.
They can’t earn no more than $99,000 in annual income or $198,000 if filing a joint return. And must be unable to pay the full rent due to “substantial loss” of household income.
“They have to pay everything they can pay, but if they can’t pay full amounts they cannot be evicted if they qualify before the end of 2020,” Mehner said.
And for those renters who fall within the guidelines, that doesn’t mean they don’t have to pay.
“They are still responsible for the rent through the end of the year and the landlord can collect that rent at a later date. It does not forgive the rent.”
He said even without the program in place, there are still guidelines that can get you evicted.
“If criminal activity is done or if they violate specific rules of the properties themselves, those things do not qualify. So they still have to be able to be fully good tenants.”
Formerly, the CARES Act temporarily protected millions of renters from being evicted for nonpayment.
