Blues trade Jake Allen to Montreal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens.
Blues President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong made the announcement on Wednesday, September 2.
In exchange, the Blues will receive two draft picks in the 2020 NHL Draft. Those include Washington’s third-round pick and Chicago’s seventh-round pick, both of which were previously acquired by the Canadiens. The Blues will also send their seventh-round pick in 2022 to Montreal.
Allen was drafted by the Blues in the second round in the 2008 NHL Draft, 34th overall. He has played his entire career with the Blues, posting a 148-94-26 record.
He ranks second all-time in franchise history in shutouts (21), trailing only Brian Elliott (25).
“With the flat (salary) cap next year and probably moving forward, we wanted to create some space for this summer,” Armstrong said on trading Allen.
He said Ville Husso is a player they’ve had “high hopes” for and has “earned the right to compete for an NHL job.”
