Staying wet through Thursday

Isolated flash flooding will continue to be a concern this afternoon, and for the next couple of days. Some areas will dry out a little as we move into the afternoon hours, but there will still be some scattered storms in the area for the rest of today. A few of these storms could be strong or severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. More on and of showers and thunderstorms, including some heavy rain is likely for the next two days. Drier weather starts to push into the area on Friday. Temperatures will be held down in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the next couple of days, thanks to clouds and rain. The weekend is looking much drier and not nearly as sticky.