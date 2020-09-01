Southeast Mo. State University announces Labor Day holiday operating schedule

By Amber Ruch | September 1, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 1:03 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s offices and services will operate on a reduced schedule for the Labor Day holiday.

University offices will be closed on Monday, September 7 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

Classes will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.

According to the University, the following services will be available:

  • The Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, formerly the Counseling and Disability Services office, may be reached at 573-986-6191 for emergencies or crisis-related issues.
  • The Campus Health Clinic will be open on a modified schedule from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
  • All dining services will operate under normal hours with no modification in hours or meal plan service.
  • Kent Library will be open during their regular hours from 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Shuttle service will be in operation during their regular hours.
  • Information Technology (IT) Help Desk will be open in Memorial Hall Room 107 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and in Towers Complex Room 108 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • Computer labs will be open during the following times:
    • Saturday, Sept. 5: Kent Information Commons: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Sept. 6: Kent Information Commons: 1-11 p.m. Merick Hall Computer Lab: 6 p.m.-midnight Towers Computer Lab: 2 p.m.-3 a.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 7:
      • Kent Information Commons: 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
      • Merick Hall Computer Lab: 7:30 a.m.-midnight
      • Towers Computer Lab: 7 a.m.-3a.m. Tuesday, Sept 8
      • River Campus, Seminary Building Computer Lab: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Magill Hall Computer Lab: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
      • Dempster Hall Computer Lab: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • The Student Recreation Center and Aquatic Center will be open during their regular hours during the following times:
    • Saturday, Sept. 5:
      • Recreation Center: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
      • Aquatic Center: noon-5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Sept. 6:
      • Recreation Center: noon-11 p.m.
      • Aquatic Center: noon-5 p.m.
    • Monday, Sept. 7:
      • Recreation Center: 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
      • Aquatic Center: 5:30-7 a.m.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 4-8 p.m.

