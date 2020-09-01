SIU Carbondale sees 31 percent increase in new students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The number of first-time college students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale increased by 31.2 percent this fall.
The total reflects a 32.9 percent increase in new first-time students enrolling from the Southern Illinois region.
The university also saw continued growth in the freshman to sophomore retention rate, reflecting the percentage of last year’s first-time freshmen who returned this fall.
This year’s rate is 80.6 percent, the highest in 20 years and up from 72 percent in 2017 and 75 percent last year.
Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the increases reflect hard work across the campus and are a signal that the university will see positive growth in total enrollment in the near future.
“Our official enrollment figures give us a lot to celebrate,” said Lane, who became SIU’s chancellor in July. “Both applications and admissions of new students are up, and we are keeping more of the students we enroll. We are turning the tide.”
Total enrollment stands at 11,366, a decline of 2.8 percent from fall 2019. The university has seen declines between 8 percent and 12 percent in each of the last four years.
Lane said the turnaround has not happened by accident.
“It has been a campus-wide effort, starting with our admissions team and extending to our faculty and staff,” he said. “Everyone has embraced enrollment as a responsibility.”
