S7HD reports 150 active COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on September 1.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Hardin County: One female 60s
- Pulaski County: Three males 10s, one female 20s, one male 20s
- Union County: One male under 10, three males 10s, two males 30s, one female 60s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 816 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are currently 150 active cases in the region.
To date, 640 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
